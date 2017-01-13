Nokia 6 smartphone gets 2.5 lakh registrations in 1 day

The Nokia 6 smartphone was able to get 2,50,000 pre-registrations within 24 hours of its announcement. (IE)

Nokia’s comeback phone, the Nokia 6 was announced by the new owner HMD Global, last week in China. The smartphone will be available in an exclusive sale on JD.com. The website has begun to take in pre-registrations for the smartphone. A PlayfulDroid report has said that the Nokia 6 device was able to get 2,50,000 pre-registrations within 24 hours of the announcement. The phone will finally be rolled out in China on January 19. The device has been priced at 1,699 yuan ($246) and according to the company this new phone will be sold exclusively in China only. According to a teaser, HMD Global may soon launch the new Nokia phones globally and are expected to be announced on February 26. Interestingly, the Mobile World Congress starts just after a day, February 27 in Barcelona. HMD, which has the ownership rights of the Nokia brand, teased a video on social media.

This launch marks the first new smartphone that carries the iconic handset name ‘Nokia’ ever since 2014 when Nokia OYJ sold its entire handset unit to Microsoft. The new device, Nokia 6, runs on Google’s android platform and has been manufactured by Foxconn. When it comes to specifications, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB. The device features a dual amplifier speaker with Dolby Atmos technology for sound output. The smartphone contains a 16MP PDAF rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front camera.

The Nokia 6 is fueled by a powerful 3,000 mAh battery. The home button in Nokia 6 doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. The device is a 4G-enabled smartphone which supports Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB-OTG.

Apart from this, there is also rumours about Nokia 8, another premium smartphone which can get a release on February 26. A YouTubechannel called Total Tech had published a teaser video for the device and this may be the next flagship device from Nokia. The phone is speculated to have a great camera with 24 megapixels along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well as “Super EIS” or Electronic Image Stabilization. The front-facing camera might be a 12MP unit.

Pictures of the new device gave been leaked by My Nokia Blog and Slashleaks websites which also suggests similar features of the device. The reports suggest that the device will have a 5.7 inch Super AMOLED QHD display, a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or 835 processor with either 4 or 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.