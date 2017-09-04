Nokia 6 priced at Rs 14,999 is a stylish Android handset aimed at masses

The Nokia 6 is not a phone that is being sold for its camera, unlike the flagship Nokia 8. (Reuters)

There are some brands that come with a certain amount of consumer trust attached to it. And this is not something gained through marketing gimmicks or expensive brand ambassadors, but through customer experience and that too over many years.

When it comes to technology and smartphones, Nokia is still one of the most trusted brands though it has gone through many ups and downs over the past few years. But with its comeback, aided by Finnish start-up HMD Global, this brand is showing us what brand loyalty can do. The company’s new mid-budget phone is the Nokia 6, aimed at the masses.

Nokia has always been known for a very European design philosophy, one that is practical, sturdy and stylish, while not being outlandish. The Nokia 6 is no exception, but HMD Global has focussed on the style part too and this could well be one of the most stylish phones in this price range. And the lack of plastic—this phone is all-metal and in a very flagship kind of way—also makes it stand out from the rest of the phones. Plus the metal chassis frame gives this phone a feeling of durability and dependability hard to find in a phone that costs Rs 14,990.

While the phone has a matte finish and metallic edges, the screen itself is a bit too glossy and reflects your face when you are out in the sun. So you will need to use this display at full brightness when outdoors. The fingerprint scanner, embedded in the home button just under the display, is one of the fastest I have used. The camera bump at the rear is ever so slight and comes with a chrome frame adding to the style quotient.

The Nokia 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor which is well in the mid-range. The overall performance of the phone will not disappoint you in any way. However, be ready to encounter some jumpy graphics while playing top-end games. I noticed this even while running the 3D benchmark.

If benchmarks are something you take seriously, then this phone is placed near where a two-year-old flagship would be. That should not bother the average user, I don’t expect them to have any issues with multi-tasking on consuming content from YouTube and other sources. Yes, gaming could be a bit of a challenge for those who want to look beyond Candy Crush.

The Nokia 6 UI is almost stock Android, though it is not plain vanilla. There are some tweaks, like the app dock at the bottom with a pull-up app tray. The native app icons stand out for their blue colour code and round shape. Overall, this makes the phone easy to get used to, with very little or no learning involved. That said, I would have loved for Nokia to have some sort of an app play, offering something that differentiates its phone from rivals.

The Nokia 6 is not a phone that is being sold for its camera, unlike the flagship Nokia 8. But the camera of this mid-range phone is no pushover either. It can do a good job of most of the situations and performs reasonably well in low light too. The camera app is basic and offers just Panorama and Beautify modes in addition to regular camera. But in the end the results were quite impressive though without any flourish or extravagance when it comes to colours. The Nokia 6 has a camera that will not leave you wanting at any point of time, with the ability to throw up some really good results if the conditions are suitable.

In summary, the Nokia 6 is trademark Nokia. This is a phone which does not have one strong USP, but this is a phone you will be able to trust and depend upon.

This is a phone you know will work every time you turn to it and not cost a bomb. The mid-range segment has a serious new challenger and I won’t be surprised if this phone ends up being a big success. This is the new no-nonsense phone. Nokia 6 reiterates that a good phone just needs to get the basics right and does not need gimmicks to gain attention.