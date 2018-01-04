Nokia 6 images leaked; from launch date to specs, here are all the details

Nokia 6 to be released on January 5 in China. (Reuters).

Nokia 6 reports have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and if the latest gossip is to be believed, the new smartphone will be launched in China on Friday. However, right before the official launch, a few images of the device were leaked online. The pictures were spotted by TechSina and going by the leaked images, Nokia 6 is expected to feature a reduced and bezel-less display. The size of the screen will be small and will be of 16:9 aspect ratio. Nokia 6’s leaked picture shows no physical touch buttons and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the rear of the device.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is said to sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display and an aluminium unibody design. Under the umbrella, the smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Apparently, the mobile processor could be the Snapdragon 630, and the phone is likely to come in two different storage options: one with 32GB and the other with 64GB. The mid-end smartphone is also said to feature a single 16MP primary camera, as well as an 8MP front-facing snapper. Nokia 6 (2018) is likely to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Expect the device to have a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

(Weibo)

HMD Global hasn’t confirmed the Nokia 6 (2018) just yet, but it’s evident that the smartphone will be making its debut in a few days from now. It’s being speculated that the Finnish company is holding an event on January 19 in China, where it will launch a slew of Nokia-branded smartphones, including the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 9, Nokia 8 (2018), Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1.