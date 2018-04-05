Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco launch offers detailed: Free 120GB Airtel data, cashback on ICICI cards, and more

Nokia 6 (2018) was launched in India alongside Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco were launched in India on Wednesday, expanding the portfolio of HMD Global’s phones in the country. The company has priced the smartphone in three segments – mid-range, budget flagship, and premium, wherein the Nokia 6 (2018) is priced at Rs 16,999, Nokia 7 Plus costs Rs 25,999, and the top-of-the-line Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available to the customers at Rs 49,999.

All three smartphones come with significant updates over the predecessors – Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8. The company also formally announced Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone, which went up for sale via offline retailers last month. At the launch event, HMD Global also launched the Nokia Mobile Shop online store where all the Nokia phones and accessories will be available to buy, in addition to the existing online partners.

The new Nokia smartphone come clubbed with numerous launch offers that the customers will be able to enjoy on their purchase. There are data offers from the telcos, as well as cashback and discount benefits offered to certain customers owning ICICI bank or Bajaj Finserv cards. Here is the list of all the offers on Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Nokia 6 (2018) offers

The buyers of Nokia 6 (2018) will be entitled to receive a cashback of Rs 2,000 if they are also Airtel customers. The effective price of Nokia 6 (2018) will be Rs 14,999, down from the original price of Rs 16,999 after applying the cashback offer. The cashback of Rs 2,000 will be given under Airtel ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. In addition, the Airtel customers will also get free subscription to Airtel TV till December 31. The customers will be entitled for MakeMyTrip discount on hotel bookings. The buyers will also get complimentary accidental damage cover for 12 months. The ICICI bank credit card holders and Bajaj Finserv card holders can avail No Cost EMI option, as well.

Nokia 7 Plus offers

The Nokia 7 Plus buyers will get the Rs 2,000 cashback under the Airtel Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative, given they are also Airtel customers. The effective price of the Nokia 7 Plus will be Rs 23,999 after the cashback. The Airtel TV offer till December 31 applies here too for the Airtel customers. In addition, the ICICI credit card holders can avail a 5 per cent discount on the purchase.

The pre-bookings of the Nokia 7 Plus start April 20 via Nokia Mobile Shop and Amazon. It will also be available via offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance, and Poorvika among others.

Nokia 8 Sirocco offers

On the purchase of Nokia 8 Sirocco, the buyers get an additional data benefit of 120GB on Airtel network. The 120GB data will be given to the customers in the form of six vouchers with 20GB each per month on the purchase of prepaid packs worth Rs 199 and Rs 349 and postpaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499 for a period of six months. The free Airtel TV offer is applicable too on the purchase. The ICICI credit card holders can avail 5 per cent discount on the purchase of the smartphone, in addition to No Cost EMI option. The MakeMyTrip hotel booking discounts are also complimentary on the purchase of Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is priced at Rs 49,999 and will be up for pre-bookings starting April 20 via Nokia Mobile Shop, Flipkart, and other offline retailers including Reliance, Croma, and Poorvika among others.