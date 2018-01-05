Nokia 6 (2018) launched in China, check out smartphone’s availability in India

Nokia 6 (2018) variant has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Reports say Nokia 6 was launched in China today. (Reuters)

Nokia 6 (2018) variant has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Reports say Nokia 6 was launched in China today. As per The Indian Express, Nokia 6 (2018) has been officially launched in China, for which the sale will start from January 10. However, the smartphone is quite likely to go on sale in India following the initial availability in the Chinese market, reported NDTV. A Chinese e-commerce website Suning has already jumped the gun by listing the device with all the specifications, prices and images. China’s “Suning” website is already accepting pre-orders for Nokia 6 (2018), which will officially go on sale from January 10.

Right before the official launch, few images of the device were leaked online which created a lot of buzz among gadget lovers! Nokia 6 is expected to feature a reduced and bezel-less display. The size of the screen will be small and will be of 16:9 aspect ratio. Nokia 6’s leaked picture shows no physical touch buttons and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the rear of the device.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is said to sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display and an aluminium unibody design. Under the umbrella, the smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Nokia 6 (2018) sports an improved processor, upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 on the original phone, a rear fingerprint scanner and the dual-sight option with ‘Bothie’ mode, reported the Indian Express.

The smartphone is likely to come in two different storage options: one with 32GB and the other with 64GB, though there is support for a microSD card slot up to 128GB. The mid-end smartphone is also said to feature a single 16MP primary camera, as well as an 8MP front-facing snapper. Nokia 6 (2018) is likely to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Expect the device to have a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, Nokia 6 (2018) continues with the a 16MP rear sensor with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF and LED flash, along with an 8MP front camera. The camera now supports the “Bothie” mode seen on phones like Nokia 8, which lets the user capture and record from the front and rear camera at the same time. It has a 3000mAh battery that fast charging support and a micro-USB port for charging. The Nokia 6 (2018) also has Bluetooth version 5. The phone is currently running Stock Android 7.1, though Android Oreo update is promised.

It’s being speculated that the Finnish company is holding an event on January 19 in China, where it will launch a slew of Nokia-branded smartphones, including the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 9, Nokia 8 (2018), Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1.