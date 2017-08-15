Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: How the smartphones compare in terms of specs, features and price

Given its price range, the Nokia 5 will compete with devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Nokia 5 is available for sale in offline retail in India from today (August 15). HMD Global, the makers of Nokia phone, had brought the device to the market in June 2017. The pre-bookings for the Nokia 5 had opened in July. The phone manufacturer had officially confirmed that the smartphone will be sold as an offline exclusive device. Given its price range, the Nokia 5 will compete with devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The phone is available across top mobile retail stores in India, the company said. The price of the Nokia 5 is Rs 12,499. If we compare the price of the phone with other devices that Nokia launched recently, the Nokia 3, is priced at Rs 9,499 while Nokia 6 costs Rs 14,999. The company has said that the Nokia 5 is the “ultimate pocketable phone at 5.2 inches with a unique design”. But will it be enough to beat the Chinese players like Xiaomi and Motorola in the Indian market? Here is a comparison based on specifications, features and price, with one of India’s most popular budget smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the latest Nokia 5.

Price: Nokia 5 will be available across top mobile retail stores in the country, says the company and the price of the phone is Rs 12,499. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 can be bought for Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model, Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version.

Camera: The camera in Nokia 5 is 13MP on the back with PDAF and the front camera is 8MP. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 4 sports only one 13MP camera along with dual-tone LED flash at the back. As a selfie camera, the phone has a 5MP shooter.

Battery: Nokia 5 sports a 3000 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 4 has a little better battery with 4100mAh battery.

Processor: Nokia 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB on board storage, which is expandable. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB or 3GB or 4GB of RAM options.

Display: Nokia 5 has a metal unibody design, coupled with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch full HD display.

Android: On the software front, the Nokia 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat which is a stock version of the OS, and HMD Global is going on the no bloatware path with this. The Redmi Note 4 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. However, the Xiaomi device will soon get the Nougat update. Additionally, there will be a launch of MIUI 9 soon too.