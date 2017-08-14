Nokia 5 to go on sale on Independence Day priced at Rs 12,499; know where to buy and other freebies on offer

Nokia 5 will be available from tomorrow (August 15) with offline retailers in India. HMD Global, the makers of Nokia phone, had brought the device to the market in June 2017.

Nokia 5 will be available from tomorrow (August 15) with offline retailers in India. HMD Global, the makers of Nokia phone, had brought the device to the market in June 2017. The pre-bookings for the Nokia 5 had opened in July. The phone manufacturer had officially confirmed that the smartphone will be sold as an offline exclusive device. Meanwhile, the Nokia 6 is an online-only phone for which pre-bookings are currently open on Amazon India. The Nokia 5 will be available from Independence Day, across top mobile retail stores in India, the company said. The price of the Nokia 5 is Rs 12,499. HMD Global will launch Nokia 5 in four colours: Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper. Initially, only the Matte Black colour will be up for purchase, while the Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper will be available later on.

If we compare the price of the phone with other devices that Nokia launched recently, the Nokia 3, is priced at Rs 9,499 while Nokia 6 costs Rs 14,999. Given the Nokia 5 pricing, this phone will take on devices like Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 and others in the market. In terms of specifications, Nokia 5 has a metal unibody design, coupled with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display.The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB on board storage, which is expandable. The camera is 13MP on the back with PDAF and the front camera is 8MP. Nokia 5 sports a 3000 mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat which is a stock version of the OS, and HMD Global is going on the no bloatware path with this.

“People today want something that fits in the palm of their hands and they want something that will go the distance. Nokia 5 is the ultimate pocketable phone at 5.2 inches with a unique design,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President- India, HMD Global in a press statement. The Nokia 5 has a fingerprint scanner on the front.

As part of the launch offers, Vodafone customers can get 5GB data per month for free. They can get a recharge of Rs 149, which will offer 5GB extra data per month for a period of three months on Nokia 5. Also, customers will get Rs 2500 off, out of which Rs 1800 is on hotels and Rs 700 off on domestic flights, for MakeMyTrip.