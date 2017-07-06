Nokia 5 pre-bookings to begin from tomorrow: Where to book, price, specs & all you need to know

The price of Nokia 5 in India is Rs 12,899. It will be the third phone from Nokia to go on sale in the Indian market. (Website-Nokia)

Nokia will start the pre-bookings of the Nokia 5 in India from tomorrow (July 7) in India. Interestingly, Nokia 5 is an offline exclusive smartphone. HMD Global, the company which manufactures smartphones under the Nokia brand, has not revealed the date on which the Nokia 5 will go on sale here. The price of Nokia 5 in India is Rs 12,899. It will be the third phone from Nokia to go on sale in the Indian market. Meanwhile, the other two phones Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 are already on sale in India. Another device, the Nokia 6 will be available for pre-booking here from July 14. The Nokia premium phone will be available on Amazon India. Here is a list of details about the Nokia 5 smartphones, along with other things you might want to know.

Nokia 5 pre-book: How and where to book, date of sale, India price: Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 12,899 in India. Nokia 5 is an offline exclusive smartphone, which means it won’t officially be listed on Flipkart or Amazon like we’ve seen with Redmi, Moto phones. It also means you’ll have to find a dealer close by who is taking pre-bookings for the Nokia 5. The Nokia 5 will face competition from other smartphones in the price range like the Redmi Note 4, Samsung’s Galaxy J 2016 series, Yu Yureka Black, Moto G5 series, and more. Meanwhile, recently Croma had opened bookings for the Nokia 3, and later listed the phone online as well, so we could see the same happen with the Nokia 5. However, there’s no actual sales date for the Nokia 5 so far. Interestingly Nokia 5, Nokia 6 launch in the UK has been delayed till August. According to a report from TechRadar, Nokia 5 launch will now take place on August 2, and Nokia 6 has been pushed back to August 16, even though pre-orders had begun in the country. The phones were supposed to go on sale on July 19, but it doesn’t look like that will happen.

Nokia 5 specs: Nokia 5 features a metal unibody design which has a 5.2-inch HD IPS display screen. The phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. The Nokia 5 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, and the selfie shooter is 8MP. In terms of battery, the phone has 3000 mAh on board. Nokia 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the stock version of the OS, Nokia has decided to skip any bloatware on this, and this is a 4G LTE capable smartphone.

Should you buy the Nokia 5?

The mid ranged smartphone, Nokia 5 has been priced in the budget section, under Rs 13,000. Yet, the premium Nokia 6 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 but features a slightly bigger 5.5-inch display and 3GB RAM along with 32GB storage. The Nokia 6 runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor but at the same time it comes with a 16MP camera on the back. While both the Nokia phones look good, its rivals beat it when it comes to the processor. Nokia 5 is expensive if we compare it with companies like Xiaomi. But if you really want to go for a Nokia phone, Nokia 6 is a better option, based on the specifications it provides and the price difference.