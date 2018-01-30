Nokia 3310 4G with VoLTE calling support launched: Price, specifications

The Nokia 3310 4G has been launched in China with partnership with China Mobile that will sell the phones via its brick and mortar stores

After much anticipation, HMD Global has finally launched the 4G variant of Nokia 3310. Dubbed Nokia 3310 4G, it enters the company’s feature phone lineup that already has Nokia 3310 (2017) and the Nokia 3310 3G, its 3G variant. HMD Global has silently listed the Nokia 3310 4G on its Chinese website without any price or availability details, however, the company is tipped to announce them at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 next month in Barcelona. The phone comes in two colours – Fresh Blue and Deep Black.

The Nokia 3310 4G has been launched in China with partnership with China Mobile that will sell the phones via its brick and mortar stores. The Nokia 3310 4G listing, spotted by Nokia Power User, reveals the specifications and features of the phone. According to the listing, the Nokia 3310 4G is preloaded with YunOS, a Android skin customised by Alibaba. The previous models – the original Nokia 3310 (2017) and the Nokia 3310 3G were launched running on Nokia Series 30+ and Java-based Feature OS, respectively. As the name suggests, the Nokia 3310 supports 4G network along with support for Voice over LTE (VoLTE HD) functionality.

For the rest of the specifications, the Nokia 3310 4G packs a 2.4-inch QVGA (240×320 pixels) non-touchscreen display. It comes with 256MB of RAM and 512MB of inbuilt storage, which are a significant bump from the 16MB storage available on the original 2G version. The inbuilt memory is further expandable via microSD card up to 64GB. The Nokia 3310 4G houses a 2-megapixel rear camera sensor supported by an LED flash. The phone packs-in a 1200mAh battery that the company claims can deliver up to five hours of talk time on 4G VoLTE network and 16 hours of music playback on a single charge. Apart from 4G VoLTE, the handset comes with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth v4.0, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack among others. The Nokia 3310 4G can also be used as a mobile hotspot and supports FM radio.