Nokia 3310 4G variant launch in January? Here is what we know so far

HMD Global is planning to expand its family with the feature phone Nokia 3310 4G variant launch in January. The variant was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, with model number TA-1077. As per the listing, the Nokia 3310 4G variant will support TD-LTE, TD-SCDMA, and GSM networks. The phone was spotted with Alibaba’s YunOS operating system, which is a custom version of Android. Historically, HMD brought the Nokia 3310 2G with Nokia Series 30+ OS, while its 3G version was debuted with Java-based Feature OS.

This listing was first noticed by a NokiaPowerUser but it still remains unclear whether the new platform will be a part of the global Nokia 3310 4G variant since no other details are available. HMD Global had unveiled the revamped version of its iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. Nokia 3310 (2017) 2G version was followed by the launch of Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G variant in September. Nokia 3310 (2017) 2G was made available in India in May, for a price of Rs 3310.

Similar to the original version, the Nokia 3310 4G is expected to sport a 2.4-inch QVGA (240×320 pixels) colour display on TENAA, alongside a 2-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash, 64GB onboard storage, and a removable 1200mAh battery. The battery in Nokia 3310 is said to offer 6.5 hours of talktime or up to 24 days of stand-by. The phone runs Nokia Series 30+ OS and has FM Radio, MP3 player.

The phone would have dual-SIM support to let users two networks. Further, it is likely to have Bluetooth v2.1 and Micro-USB – just like the 2G and 3G Nokia 3310 models.

If the reports are to be believed, Nokia can announce the official launch during an event in China on January 12, to announce its flagship smartphone Nokia 9 along with the successor to Nokia 6. But, there’s no official confirmation of the same though.