Nokia 3 smartphone available online for sale in India at Rs 9499: Where to get and avail discount

Nokia 3 smartphone has already gone on sale in India. But now the smartphone is available online too. The all new Nokia 3 device has now been listed on the Croma website and it comes with a price tag of Rs 9,499. Interestingly, according to the web page on Croma, the Nokia 3 has been put up at a discounted price, since the original cost of the smartphone is Rs 10,299. We looked for the home delivery option for the Nokia 3, for New Delhi and the Croma website promptly replied that the device has to be picked up from the Connaught Place Store within just two hours. The website has listed out other places where the smartphone can be bought. The home delivery option does not appear to be present New Delhi.

We also checked Croma’s website for Nokia 3 home delivery option in other cities. You can check if the Nokia 3 home delivery is valid for your city by typing in the pin code as well, before hitting buy. Nokia 3 is the budget friendly and cheapest smartphone from HMD Global, which has relaunched Nokia-branded smartphones in the market. Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 are supposed to be the offline exclusive smartphones from the company. Meanwhile, Nokia 6 is online exclusive and will go on sale on Amazon India towards the end of July with pre-bookings starting from July 14. Also, Nokia 5 is supposed to go on sale in the first week of July with bookings starting from July 7. HMD Global had initially said it wanted all phones to be launched in India by June. However, it looks like the official sale is delayed to July.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 3 comes with a plastic body. The design language is similar to the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5, however, the other two smartphones come with a metal unibody design and look slightly more premium compared to the Nokia 3. Nokia 3 has a 5-inch laminated HD resolution display (720p) and this one comes with a 2.5 sculpted Gorilla Glass on top as well. The processor is MediaTek MTK 6737’s 1.3Ghz quad-core one, has 2GB RAM, 16GB storage (along with microSD support with a 128GB limit). Nokia 3 sports an 8MP rear camera and the front camera is also 8MP. Nokia 3 comes with a 2,650 mAh battery with micro-USB 2.0 for charging.

The phone runs Android Nougat 7.1, and this is a stock version of the OS. HMD Global is going with a stock Android experience on all of its new smartphones. The company has also promised it will bring Android O update for the phones, once that rolls out officially. Other features of the Nokia 3 include USB OTG support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity. The phone is available in four colour options: Black, Silver White, Tempered Blue and Copper White. As part of launch offers, Nokia 3 users on Vodafone will get 5GB of data free per month, with a monthly recharge of Rs 149. This offer is valid for 3 months.