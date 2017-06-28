Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in India: How to avail Vodafone extra 10GB 4G data

Vodafone has gone for a tie-up with HMD Global, which manufactures and sells Android smartphones under the Nokia brand around the globe, to offer special data deals for customers.

While Nokia 3 has launched in India and Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are about to be rolled out, Vodafone India has brought a new offer under which users who buy the smartphones can avail upto 10GB of extra 4G data. Vodafone has gone for a tie-up with HMD Global, which manufactures and sells Android smartphones under the Nokia brand around the globe, to offer special data deals for customers. Nokia 3, which is already available in India, can be purchased at Rs 9,499. Recent reports suggested that the phone listed online on Croma. Nokia 5 is another offline exclusive smartphone, while Nokia 6 is Amazon India exclusive and will only go on sale towards the end of July. Nokia 6 pre-bookings will start from July 14 on Amazon India, while Nokia 5 pre-bookings will be open in offline retail from July 7. So what are Vodafone’s data offers for Nokia users?

Vodafone data offers for Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphones: All customers who purchase the Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphone will get 5GB data (4G or 3G ) free for three months. This applies to a recharge of 1GB data and will be applicable for three months or the next three recharges, whichever is first. Vodafone is essentially offering 4GB additional data for users who buy a 1GB data recharge. The Vodafone 1GB recharge starts a price of Rs 142, though the price could vary according to circle.

Also read | Nokia 3 smartphone available online for sale in India at Rs 9499: Where to get and avail discount

Vodafone data offers for Nokia 6 smartphone: Nokia 6 smartphone customers are getting a much better deal and they will get 10 GB data (9GB additional data). This applies to purchase of 1GB data recharge for 3 months, and this recharge starts at a price of Rs 251. It should be noted that Vodafone’s offer of 9GB extra data for three months is applicable to a lot of other smartphones on Amazon India, including the recently launched OnePlus 5.

For postpaid customers, Vodafone will give 5GB/10GB of 4G or 3G data per month for 3 consecutive billing cycles. Again 10 GB will be for Nokia 6 buyers, while Nokia 5 and 3 buyers get 5GB data. Postpaid users need to have a minimum of 1GB data pack activated on their monthly rental plan on Vodafone.

You may want to watch the first look of Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 smartphones



Also read | OnePlus 5 goes for sale on Amazon, OnePlus Store; Check out offers, free 45GB 4G data, and other discounts

These are the Vodafone offers for Nokia smartphone buyers:

1. 10GB data at Rs 251 per month for three months on Nokia 6

2. 5GB data at Rs 142 per month for three months on buying Nokia 5

3. 5GB data at Rs 142 per month for three months on purchase of Nokia 3

Vodafone says the offer applies in all circles, while those in Vodafone ICR circles, that is, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bihar & Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, will get the data at 2G speeds.

Also read | Vodafone offers free Netflix subscription: Here’s how to watch online TV shows for 1 year

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said in a press statement, “We are delighted to partner with HMD Global to roll out this exciting offer that enables our customers to get the most out of their new Nokia smartphones. Customers can use the higher quantum of data on Vodafone SuperNet, our Data Strong Network to access the internet, make video calls, upload albums and even download heavy files wherever they are.”

Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global in the press statement, “We are delighted to be partnering with one of India’s leading telecom operators. This partnership showcases our commitment to provide the best possible experience to our Nokia smartphone consumers who are Vodafone subscribers. Our commitment to providing our customers with a rich, engaging and immersive experience extends across our smartphone range and will come to life when combined with Vodafone’s seamless data connectivity across the country.”