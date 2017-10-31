Nokia 2 with 4100 mAh battery launched: Know price, specs of new budget smartphone

Nokia 2 India price, specifications, features and more.

Nokia 2 has been launched by HMD Global and the price of the smartphone is 99 euros. The Nokia 2 smartphone will come to the markets later this month. HMD Global which makes phones under the Nokia brand announced the phone on Tuesday and said that it is the company’s most affordable smartphone till now. The Nokia 2 is a budget Android smartphone which has come after Nokia 2, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8. The company claimed that the new Nokia phone has a massive 2-day battery life. The Nokia 2 saw a global launch in India today. However, the India price of Nokia 2 has not been revealed yet.

The Nokia 2 is expected to be priced at around Rs 7,500 given its global price of $99. The Nokia phone will feature the popular Google Assistant. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4A and other similar budget smartphones priced at less than Rs 10,000. Nokia already has four other smartphones in India. The Nokia 8 is available at Rs 36,999, the Nokia 6 comes for Rs 14,999, the Nokia 5 is priced at Rs 12,499, and the Nokia 3 costs Rs 9,499. Given the high competition in the budget smartphone section, it is being speculated that HMD Global may also price the smartphone under Rs 7,000.

Nokia 2 specifications: The smartphone has a 5-inch LTPS HD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Nokia 2 is powered by a Quad-core 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor and comes with 1GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, and the company has confirmed Android 8.0 Oreo update for the phone as well. In terms of camera, the Nokia mobile has an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is one of the first smartphones in this price range which comes with Google Assistant. There will be three colour models of the Nokia 2: Copper Black, Pewter Black, and Pewter White. Nokia 2 is backed by a 4,100mAh battery.

What distinguishes the Nokia 2 from other smartphones in the segment is that it comes with Android out-of-the-box. Most mobiles come with a skin made by the manufacturers, even Xiaomi ( an exception being Xiaomi Mi A1). However, the effect of the move on the performance remains to be seen once the phone comes to the market.