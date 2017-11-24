Nokia 2 goes on sale in India priced at Rs 6999: Things you should know before you buy the smartphone

Nokia 2 packs a 4,100 mAh battery. Here are the other features and specifications.

Nokia 2 has finally arrived in India and is priced at Rs 6,999. HMD Global which manufactures phones under the Nokia brand will make the phone available in India from today (November 24). The Android-powered Nokia 2 is now available at all offline mobile retail stores in the country. Interested buyers can also avail gift vouchers in the form of data packs from Reliance Jio. The company has also announced some finance options as well. The 5-inch display smartphone comes in three colour variants: Pewter Black, Pewter White and Copper Black. Here is a quick look at the key things you need to know regarding the specs and features of the Nokia 2 before deciding to purchase it:

Nokia 2 specifications: Display, build, processor: Nokia 2 gets a 5-inch LTPS LCD HD display, with Corning Gorilla Glass coating. Nokia 2 sports a polycarbonate back. Nokia 2 is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor with 1GB RAM. There’s a dedicated slot for microSD card. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and the company has confirmed Android 8.0 Oreo update for the phone as well.

Camera, battery: Nokia 2 features an 8MP rear camera with automatic scene detection and autofocus. The front camera is 5MP. Nokia 2 users will be eligible for unlimited photo and video uploads to Google Photos. Nokia 2’s biggest USP is its battery. The phone is backed by a 4,100mAh battery. Nokia is promising two-day battery life with Nokia 2.

Nokia 2 launch offers: As part of launch offers, Reliance Jio is giving Nokia 2 users additional 45GB 4G data. People will have to recharge with Rs 309 or above for nine months (till August 31, 2018) to get 5GB data per month. Further, all Nokia 2 users will be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify. Users will need to open Kotak 811 savings account and activate it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period.

Nokia 2 Android: What distinguishes the Nokia 2 from other smartphones in the segment is that it comes with Android out-of-the-box. Most mobiles come with a skin made by the manufacturers, even Xiaomi ( an exception being Xiaomi Mi A1). However, the effect of the move on the performance remains to be seen once the phone comes to the market.