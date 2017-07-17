Nokia 105 now in India, 130 version to come soon

Finnish start-up HMD Global, which owns Nokia brand, on Monday announced the dual release of its Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 feature phones with refreshed designs and updated features.(Image: IE)

Finnish start-up HMD Global, which owns Nokia brand, on Monday announced the dual release of its Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 feature phones with refreshed designs and updated features. Both models feature 1.8-inch colour screens, handy LED torch lights and come in three colours. Nokia 105 will be available at retail stores in India from July 19 in blue, white and black colours at Rs 999 for the single SIM variant and Rs 1,149 for the dual-SIM variant. Nokia 130 will be soon available in the country in dual SIM and single SIM variants in red, grey and black colours (The price is yet to be announced).

“More than 400 million feature phones were sold globally in 2016. We cannot underestimate the need and benefit of being connected and we are dedicated to delivering devices that can enable many people around the world to expand their horizon,” Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global, said in a statement. Nokia 105 features a sculpted ergonomic design with an outstanding battery life and improved usability, with a larger screen size and new tactile island keymat.

The new ‘keymat’ features separated keys for improved usability, while the larger 1.8-inch screen delivers a better viewing experience when playing favourite games like Snake Xenzia which comes preloaded. Nokia 130 also has 1.8-inch colour screen that offers a great video experience. It has 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge and features Bluetooth support.