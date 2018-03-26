Nokia 1 budget smartphone with Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India: Price, specifications

Nokia 1 comes with entry-level specifications, along with the Xpress On polycarbonate back panels

HMD Global on Monday announced the availability of its first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone – Nokia 1 – in India. The Nokia 1 was launched in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 back in February, alongside other Nokia handsets – Nokia 7 plus, Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and Nokia 6 (2018). The Nokia 1 runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) that is a platform especially designed for the smartphones with 1GB of RAM or less. Google announced Android Oreo (Go edition) last year with a formal launch of the apps in December last year.

The Nokia 1 comes with entry-level specifications, along with the Xpress On polycarbonate back panels that come in different colours to customise the look of the smartphone. The Nokia 1 is eligible to receive regular and speedier Android updates as the company announced the strategic partnership with Google at the MWC event.

Nokia 1 Price in India, Offers

The Nokia 1 India price has been set at Rs 5,499, which is in line with the US pricing of the smartphone at $85. It is available to purchase via the retailers across the country. The smartphone comes in Dark Blue and Warm Red colour options. The Xpress On covers are priced separately at Rs 450 each in two colour combinations – Azure – Grey and Yellow – Pink – and will be available from next month.

The launch offers include a cashback of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio under the Jio Football Offer for the Jio subscribers. This will bring down the effective cost of the smartphone to Rs 3,299. The Rs 2,200 cashback will be given to the Jio users in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each. In addition, the Jio customers will also get 60GB of 4G data under the offer. Nokia says it is also giving users a 12-month accidental damage protection plan, powered by Servify, if the customers open a Kotak 811 savings account. There is also a 20 per cent discount on the first booking on redBus.

Nokia 1 Specifications

The Nokia 1 comes preloaded with Android Oreo (Go edition) with a promise to regular updates and Android P later this year. The device looks like a pebble and has smaller dimensions than the Nokia 2. It is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor paired with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 128GB. The Nokia 1 packs a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854 pixels) IPS display.

The Nokia 1 comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while there is a 2-megapixel selfie camera. Both the cameras are fixed focus. Backing the Nokia 1 is a 2150mAh battery that is rated to offer up to a talk time of 9 hours and 15 days standby time. The smartphone comes with connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, apart from 4G VoLTE call support.