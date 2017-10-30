No more Jio Phone? Reliance reportedly planning a new Android smartphone

After feature phones, Reliance Jio to hit smartphone market as well?

Reliance Jio Phone started to roll out recently but according to a new report, the company may put the production on hold for some time. According to a report in Factor Daily, Reliance Jio may stop the production of 4G feature mobile, and instead will come out with an Android smartphone. The report cited a source in the company as saying that many apps are not supported on the Kai OS which could prompt the makers to come up with a new Android smartphone. The Jio Phone is based on Kai OS, which supports only the apps made by Jio. According to the report, Jio is working with Google to bring down the royalty for Android devices.

Reliance Jio, according to various reports, will make at least 10 million 4G feature mobiles. After that, the company may come up with a cheap Android smartphone. It is still unclear if such a thing will happen, as there has been no word from Reliance Jio on this. Reliance Jio did not respond to the report but a company spokesperson said, “JioPhone, ‘India ka smartphone’ is committed to fulfilling the country’s digital vision. Jio welcomes the initial 6 million Indians who are moving to digital life with the JioPhone and will soon announce the next JioPhone booking date.” Meanwhile, Reliance Retail was expected to complete all the pending deliveries of the Jio Phones by the end of October. According to the report, the company decided to work on an Android smartphone after incumbent operators like Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL came up with their own cheap smartphones.

While Airtel has partnered with Karbonn and Celkon, Vodafone and BSNL have tied up with Micromax to bring low-cost 4G smartphones to the market. All these phones have better features than the 4G feature phone offers by Jio, priced at a refundable amount of Rs 1500. Meanwhile, the Vodafone Micromax mobile is effectively priced at less than Rs 1000, Airtel Karbon and Airtel Celkon phones are effectively priced at less than Rs 1500.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio was expected to begin the second round of bookings after Diwali once it finishes the first round of deliveries. In the initial phase, around 1 million Jio mobiles were booked.