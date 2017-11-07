No Internet wastage! This telecom operator lets you carry forward unused data to next month; here’s how

Airtel offer ensures customers don’t have to worry about wasting any data that they pay for.

Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, introduced ‘Data Rollover’ facility for its home broadband customers. With this, all unused monthly data will be carried forward and added to the data benefit of the next billing cycle. This is a first of a king feature on a fixed home broadband segment in India. This facility will ensure customers don’t have to worry about wasting any data that they pay for. Airtel said that users can accumulate a maximum of 1000 GB data. They will be able to track the internet usage and balance using the MyAirtel App.

Airtel Home Broadband has over 2.1 million customers. Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ offers speeds up to 100 Mbps, and is now available in 87 cities across India. The telecom operator offers a range of home broadband plans for high-speed data as well as unlimited free calls across all networks. George Mathen, CEO (Homes), Bharti Airtel, said, “Home broadband continues to drive the massive growth of in-home consumption of online content and the combination of Airtel V-Fiber and ‘data rollover’ will enable a truly world-class experience for today’s digital homes.”

The Airtel data rollover plan is a simple process. For example, if you use a 50GB per month plan and use upto 45GB. The remaining 5GB of data will be transferred to the next billing cycle, that is, next month. Therefore, if in the next month you stay with the 50GB plan, you will get a total of 55GB data and the cycle will continue.

Earlier in July this year, Airtel had introduced a ‘Data Rollover’ plan for its postpaid mobile customers in July 2017. These efforts are a part of Airtel’s 00Project Next, the company’s digital innovation program. Under Project Next, Airtel plans to launch several offers to lure in customers.

In order to avail the Airtel offer, new customers can log on to www.airtel.in/broadband to opt for a plan with data roll over. Additionally, users can tap on on the broadband option on MyAirtel app to track their broadband data usage, a feature similar to mobile data.