NKD Pod+ review: Drink confidently anytime, anywhere

Almost every alternate weekend, I am required to undertake a short travel to our modest, family-owned farmhouse in Rishikesh, on the foothills of the Himalayas. While the basic purpose of the visit—keeping a regular tab on the day-to-day agriculture activities—is mostly achieved, unfortunately the trip takes a toll on my health. The water in the hills plays havoc with my stomach. The water is relatively hard and as it percolates through layers of rock, sand and soil, it gathers minerals and by the time it reaches our premises it even gets mixed with contaminants.

Drinking polluted water is one of the primary reasons for increasing health problems throughout the world. Impure drinking water can cause diseases such as hepatitis, diarrhoea, cholera, etc. Thanks to an innovative device called pod+, from a British start-up, nkd, I was able to say goodbye to my waterborne stomach problems during my last trip.

This striking and easy-to-use 585 ml pod shaped water bottle is impact-resistant and leak-proof while the fully attached cap protects the mouthpiece from exposure to dirt or germs. It comes in six different colours. The bottle is priced at `2,499 and the filter is `999. The pod+ filter lasts 300 bottle refills, equivalent to 175 litres of water or around two months’ regular use, before it needs to be replaced.

Designed and engineered in England, the nkd pod+ is simple to use. Slide button down to unlock, then push the button to open cap cover. Once you are done, unscrew the cap and remove. Fill with water if using with filter. Then, re-screw the cap and you are good to go ahead and satiate your thirst. The nkd pod+ with filter transforms water into safe, great tasting water through a clean and green purification process as you drink.

This little beauty allows you to fill up your bottle from the dirtiest lakes, rivers, ponds and puddles—in fact, any source except the sea. The state-of-the-art technology, from the NASA space programme no less, immediately filters out upto 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The result? Clean, safe and pretty good tasting water.

How it works? Well, the anti-bacteria technology in pod+ filters up to 99.9% of all contaminants including bacteria, viruses, cysts, heavy metals, chemicals, pesticides and organic contaminants. A layer of pure activated coconut carbon improves taste, reduces odour and chlorine without stripping the water of its natural minerals. Not only does the pod+ clean, it is said to actually supercharge the water, resulting in it being slightly more alkaline, ionised and higher in antioxidants thereby helping to hydrate you faster and take away old debris from your cells!

I have been using the pod+ for the past few days, filling it directly from the tap. Take my word, the water that you drink is definitely better tasting and I have not experienced any stomach ailments. It is available from Croma, Relay Airport Stores, Amazon, Flipkart and Croma Retail Online across India. I will strongly recommend this instant water purification bottle to students and working professionals who are always on the move.

* Estimated street price Rs 2,499 (bottle), Rs 999 (filter)