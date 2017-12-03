Nikon D850 camera priced at Rs 254,950; 4 reasons why this product is hard to ignore

Pushing the limits of what a DSLR can do are cameras like the Nikon D850, a new top-of-the-line full-frame camera.

DSLRs have not been getting the attention they deserve because of the ever increasing dominance of smartphones. However that does not mean that the DSLR segment is struggling or failing to innovate. In fact, smartphones are proving beneficial for the segment in the long run as new photography enthusiasts graduate to more powerful cameras after running out of creativity on the phone. Pushing the limits of what a DSLR can do are cameras like the Nikon D850, a new top-of-the-line full-frame camera. The camera offers several features which are innovative and really cutting-edge.

While a full exhaustive review of the camera is tough, we look at the new features that make this Nikon DSLR stand out. Megapixels: The camera comes with 45.7 effective megapixels, one of the highest in any camera at the moment. And this means the details in the photos, powered by the FX CMOS sensor are really good. While I would not suggest a camera with such high pixels for an amateur or prosumer photographer, this is a camera clearly aimed at professionals and the extra MPs add a lot of value for photographers whose work will be blown up to poster and even larger sizes. Also, this means 8256 x 4640p resolutions are possible while shooting full-frame videos.

Colours: I have always felt that the colour quality of Nikon and Canon cameras differ, though not from a quality perspective. Those who have used both know that Nikon is more rich and Canon more subtle, and photographers have their favourites because of this. I really loved the colours on the D850, more natural than I would have expected. Using the Nikkor AF-S 300m f1.4 lens, the light too added to the magic. And there is no change in quality when you shift from still to video and this should endear the D850 to a lot of new-age videographers out there.

Smart connectivity: Wi-Fi is nothing new in DSLRs, but the way the D850 connects with a smartphone, letting you transfer images in jiffy was a new experience for me. Usually with DSLRs the wireless link is a pain as you struggle to connect and feed the password, but Nikon D850 uses the SnapBridge app like a dream. The app connects via Bluetooth when it needs to transfer images, but shifts to a Wi-Fi link to the smart device when it is to be used as a remote viewfinder. I used an iPhone 8 Plus to control the camera remotely and I could use the touchscreen on the phone to select focus. This is one of the best executions of a wireless link in a top-end camera of this type. I love the fact that you don’t have to link it every time.

Controls: While the controls—which seem like a miniaturised version of an airplane cockpit—can be a bit befuddling at first, you will soon realise that the camera offers you multiple ways to change settings. It takes a bit of time to get used to, especially for a Canon-user like me. But once you get the hang of it, you will realise how convenient it is to change the modes or switch to video. And you have the remote camera option on the app if this doesn’t work to your benefit. My only issue was the lack of an easier way to shift to the amazing slow-motion mode while shooting video.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,54,950 (Body only)