New update brings front flash to Google Camera

The “Google Camera” application named has been updated to feature a selfie flash which is usually missing from the front cameras of most smartphones, the media reported on Saturday. As noted by Google, the latest version is designed to work on recent Nexus and Pixel devices running Android 7.1.1 and above, The Verge reported. Also, the update would be available in selected regions. You will know its enabled when you see the lower third of the screen covered by a block of beige, the report added.

To use the feature, users can tap on the flash icon while the front-facing camera is in use and select “automatic” or “on”. ‘Google Camera’ version 4.4 would also run on smartphones running Android 7.1 Nougat OS. Other updates to “Google Camera” include the ability to double tap to zoom in and a new toggle to switch between camera functions.

The double-tap to zoom function is a simple gesture that will zoom the camera to 50 per cent, and then zoom it out again, when users double-tap on the screen.