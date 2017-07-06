New Microsoft Workplace Analytics tool to help firms boost productivity

The new tool taps into ‘Office 365′ apps like the email client ‘Outlook’ to throw light on how the organization spends time.(Reuters)

Microsoft has released an organisational tool ‘Workplace Analytics that allows company executives to gain behavioural insights about their employees and, thus, increase productivity.It turns this data into a set of behavioural metrics for company leaders to use including time spent in email, meetings and working after-hours. The service which is now generally available as an add-on to any ‘Office 365′ enterprise plan is aimed to improve employee productivity and engagement.

“Workplace Analytics provides unprecedented behavioural insights that can be used to improve productivity, workforce effectiveness, and employee engagement,” Ryan Fuller, General Manager of Workplace Analytics at Microsoft, said in a blog post on Wednesday. ‘Workplace Analytics’ also offers custom query capability, allowing senior executives to look at any number of metrics to decide how to improve the company’s functioning.

“Workplace Analytics yields unique insights into resource allocation, collaboration behaviours, and organizational networks. We integrate these insights to help our clients organize for maximum productivity,” said Tom Springer, Partner at the consulting firm Bain and Company, a Microsoft customer.