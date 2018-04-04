New Airtel offer: This plan is back with big benefit for postpaid customers; check details

Bharti Airtel, one of the top telecom players in the country, has brought back this plan.

Bharti Airtel, one of the top telecom players in the country, has brought back Rs 649 postpaid plan, which now offers a mammoth 50 GB of data. Along with the rollover data benefits, the company said the plan offers a free add-on connection as well.

Airtel had stopped the Rs 649 plan a while back, keeping other postpaid plans such as Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 1199. Previously, the Rs 649 plan offered 30 GB of internet data with rollover facility.

Lately, Airtel has been revamping many of its prepaid and postpaid plans to meet the tough competition from newcomer and one of the top competitor – Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.

Airtel Rs 649 postpaid plan.

Here are benefits of Airtel Rs 649 plan:

– One of the top benefits of the Rs 649 postpaid plan is the fact that you will now get as much as 50 GB of internet data with rollover facility.

– Whatever data that is left with you by the end of your billing cycle, it will be carried over to the next billing cycle.

– A maximum of 200 GB of 3G/4G data per subscriber can be accumulated under this offer. Along with the enticing data benefits, Airtel postpaid plan offers unlimited local as well as STD calls.

– In case you go outside your circle, you will be getting unlimited incoming as well as outgoing calls on roaming.

– The plan also comes bundled with a free add-on connection. That means the user will be able to add a child Airtel postpaid connection to the primary account with similar benefits.

– Other benefits include a year worth subscription of Amazon Prime. You will be able to subscribe to Wynk Music, live TV and movies. You will also get a handset damage protection cover as well.