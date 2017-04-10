Netflix says Airtel provides the fastest internet; beats Reliance, Tata & BSNL

A data chart on Netflix’s ISP Speed Index showcases the different speeds which many network companies are providing its users, and Airtel has emerged to the top spot with 2.58 Mbps speed.

India’s largest telecom company Airtel provides its users with fast test internet services, according to Netflix the video streaming platform. A data chart on Netflix’s ISP Speed Index showcases the different speeds which many network companies are providing its users, and Airtel has emerged to the top spot with 2.58 Mbps speed. At the second and third position are ATRIA Convergence Technologies and Spectranet respectively. Spectra has moved down one spot with 2.36 Mbps speed, while ATRIA claimed two with 2,41 Mbps speed. The other service providers in the top list were 7 Star Digital, D-VoiS, Hathway, YOU Broadband, Reliance Communications, tikona, Tata Communications, Syscon Infoway, MTNL and BSNL.

This list by Netflix comes after an internet speed controversy between Airtel and Reliance Jio. Earlier, last month, Airtel had put out an advertisement where it said that it is the fastest internet service provider in India according to Ookla speed test data. To this, Reliance Jio, the country’s newest entrant in the telecom market, complained to be flawed. After an order by a telecom court, Airtel was forced to remove those campaigns. Airtel is a leading telecom service provider in India and offers broadband services using DSL, Wireless, Fiber and Cable. Meanwhile, Atria does not provide a wireless connection and Spectranet just offers broadband service through the fiber.

Netflix ISP Speed Index measures the prime time performance of specific ISPs (Internet Service Provider) globally on the Netflix platform. It is not a measure of overall performance for other services or data provided by the company.

You may also like to watch:

The ISP Leaderboard for February 2017: 4) 7 Star Digital 2.05 Mbps, 2) D-VoiS 1.99 Mbps, 3) Hathway 1.98 Mbps, 4) YOU Broadband 1.92 Mbps, 5) Reliance Communications 1.77 Mbps, 6) tikona 1.68 Mbps, 7) Tata Communications 1.59 Mbps, 8) Syscon Infoway 1.50 Mbps, 9) MTNL 1.35 Mbps, 10) BSNL 1.17 Mbps.