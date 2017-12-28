Netflix joins hands with WhatsApp in India, users to get this benefit on phone

Netflix has partnered with messaging app WhatsApp and will now be one of the ‘enterprise’ services available on the messaging service. (Source: Netflix)

Netflix has partnered with messaging app WhatsApp and will now be one of the ‘enterprise’ services available on the messaging service. The development was first noticed by a few users who even shared screenshots on Twitter which revealed that Netflix will message users about show recommendations on WhatsApp along with messages around account updates. After this latest development, the online video-streaming service is asking users if they would like to opt-in to recommendations on WhatsApp. However, the feature works if the user has a WhatsApp account and has allowed the notifications from Netflix.

WhatsApp is planning to bring businesses and enterprises to the service. If the reports are to be believed, it is currently in talks to launch a separate enterprise app, which could be paid, but this will be for organizations, businesses and not users. This particular app will help the company manage their WhatsApp account to keep in touch with their customers.

The partnership between Netflix and WhatsApp was confirmed to the indianexpress.com by the former.

Currently, players like BookMyShow, Ola, MakeMyTrip, etc are testing WhatsApp integration in India. BookMyShow has already started forwarding movie tickets, etc to the WhatsApp account rather than via SMS. Services on WhatsApp would mean that users can directly talk to their bank or airline from the app itself, and get regular updates. WhatsApp has in the past said that chats with services/enterprises will be end-to-end encrypted like other messaging conversations on the app.

WhatsApp continues to have one of the largest user bases in India with over 200 million users. This is a major chunk of WhatsApp’s 1 billion-plus user base and makes India one of the most important markets for the player.

It is also testing payments in India via UPI or the United Payment Interface, which could allow direct bank payments from the messaging app itself.