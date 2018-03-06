  4. Net Neutrality: Washington becomes first state to approve rules

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

Olympia | Published: March 6, 2018
Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements. The Federal Communications Commission voted in December to gut U.S. rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet. Because the FCC prohibited state laws from contradicting its decision, opponents of the Washington law have said it will lead to lawsuits.

Governor Jay Inslee said he was confident of its legality. Violations would be enforceable under the state’s Consumer Protection Act. While several states introduced similar measures this year, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation. But Oregon’s measure wouldn’t put any new requirements on internet providers.

