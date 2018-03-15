Navi Mumbai has fastest 4G download speeds, New Delhi, Bangalore lag behind: OpenSignal

OpenSignal report was surveyed across the country in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, and Patna among others

Navi Mumbai has gained top spot among cities with the fastest 4G Internet connection in India, says a new report. OpenSignal has outed its report that keeps a track of the average 4G download speeds in major Indian cities for the months December to February. Navi Mumbai emerged as the top gainer on the list by registering an average 4G download speed of 8.72Mbps for the mentioned duration.

Chennai got the second spot with a spike from 4.4Mbps speed in the same month last year while the third sport went to Kolkata. The report also said that Allahabad was the only city that registered 4G download speed below 4Mbps at 3.5Mbps for the given duration.

The OpenSignal report was surveyed across the country in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, and Patna among others. While Navi Mumbai outperformed all other cities in terms of the highest 4G download speed, Allahabad got itself the last position on the list of all the 20 cities. Interestingly, six out of ten cities were in either southern or western regions of the country. Chennai topped the list of southern cities while ranked second in the overall list.

The onset of high speeds for the 4G networks in India was sparked by Reliance Jio, that is currently credited for making India one of the largest LTE footprints in the world. “The shockwaves from the debut of Reliance Jio are still being felt, with no less than three mobile mergers on the table, meaning the fastest 4G city rankings are likely to change significantly in the coming months,” said the report. Meanwhile, the LTE availability has improved over time with the promptness to the connection for 86 per cent of the time, which is a rise of around 10 per cent from the same time last year.