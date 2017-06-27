NASA finally reacts to viral video claiming upcoming announcement about aliens; have we found them?

Hacking group Anonymous posted a video on YouTube suggesting that the space agency is about to announce the discovery of life beyond Earth. (Representational Image: Reuters)

NASA has finally confirmed that it is not preparing to drop an alien life surprise anytime soon, despite what you could have heard in a video that went viral recently. Last week, the hacking group Anonymous posted a video on YouTube suggesting that the space agency is about to announce the discovery of life beyond Earth. The video made a big splash online as it used a range of evidence to suggest that the agency had discovered something that it would be making public soon. The news got so big that NASA science chief Thomas Zurbuchen addressed the rumour on June 26. Zurbuchen posted on Twitter, “Contrary to some reports, there’s no pending announcement from NASA regarding extraterrestrial life.” In another tweet, he added, “Are we alone in the universe? While we do not know yet, we have missions moving forward that may help answer that fundamental question.”

Anonymous’ video focuses not on hacked documents but rather on testimony Zurbuchen gave back in April during a hearing of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Dr Zurbruchen is the associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. During the April 26 hearing, which was called “Advances in the Search for Life,” Zurbuchen laid out the progress NASA has been making in the hunt for life in the cosmos. He cited, among other things, the thousands of exoplanets spotted by the agency’s Kepler space telescope. Meanwhile, the 12-minute video also touches on some other topics, including the seven Earth-size planets circling a star and several supposed UFO sightings.

Zurbuchen said during the hearing, “Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented discoveries in history.” In the recent video, Anonymous takes the second half of this sentence and runs with it. The second half of the sentence continues as “Mankind is about to discover extraterrestrial life.”

Zurbuchen’s comment about being on the verge of a new discovery was set in a different context than the video made it appear to be. Even in the same speech had already confirmed that NASA had “not found definitive signs of life elsewhere just yet”.