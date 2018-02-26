MWC 2018: Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact with 18:9 displays, Snapdragon 845 processors launched a

Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact house 19-megapixel MotionEye shooters with 4K HDR video recording support and f/2 aperture. The rear camera comes with slow-motion video recording at 960 frames per second (fps).

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 has officially kicked off in Barcelona with the first event marking the launch of new Sony smartphones. Sony on Monday took the wraps off the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact as the new additions to its Xperia XZ smartphone lineup. The new smartphones bring design changes such as the bezel-reduction and 18:9 displays to the Xperia smartphones that were unreasonably continuing with a dated design. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact have been launched to take on the likes of Galaxy S9, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and LG V30S ThinQ.

Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact Price and Availability

The Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact prices are yet to be announced by the company. The smartphones will be available to purchase globally from March, the company said. The Sony Xperia XZ2 comes in four colour models – Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green, and Ash Pink. The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, on the other hand, has White Silver, Black, Moss Green, and Coral Pink as the colour variants.

Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact Features and Specifications

The Sony Xperia XZ2 comes with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1440×2560 pixels) HDR display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while the Xperia XZ2 Compact bears a 5-inch full-HD+ (1440×2560 pixels) display with HDR support and 18:9 aspect ratio. The display on both the devices is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 along with a metallic frames running over the edges. Both the smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact pack 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 400GB.

For the cameras, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact house 19-megapixel MotionEye shooters with 4K HDR video recording support and f/2 aperture. The rear camera comes with slow-motion video recording at 960 frames per second (fps). Sony has also packed the SteadyShot SLR camera technology in the new Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact with Active Mode and 5-axis stabilisation. There is a 5-megapixel camera coupled with display/ screen flash with an f/2.2 aperture on both the devices. Sony has improved its 3D Creator app that can now turn the user’s face into a 3D replica on the screen. The users can also now directly post the 3D selfies and images to Facebook after they are finished.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact come with 3180mAh and 2870mAh batteries under the hood. The company has equipped the devices with battery features such as Smart Stamina, STAMINA mode, Battery Care, and Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology. Both the smartphones come with Quick Charge 3.0 technology while the Xperia XZ2 comes with wireless charging support. Both the devices are IP65/IP68 water and dust resistant. As for the connectivity options, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1, and 4G VoLTE among others. The smartphones house rear-mounted fingerprint sensors. However, there is no 3.5mm audio jack on the smartphone but the company is shipping a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio jack adapter. The smartphones feature Hi-Res Audio with LDAC, Clear Audio+, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio. Both the smartphones have stereo speakers with S-Force front sound and stereo-recording microphones.