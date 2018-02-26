MWC 2018: Not Xiaomi, this French company to offer facial recognition feature at as low as Rs 8000; all details here

Alcatel 5 (Twitter/Alcatel Canada UK)

MWC 2018: Xiaomi is the one the leading companies in the budget smartphone market. However, with the Chinese company not present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, a French brand named Alcatel launched its variants of budget smartphones. Alcatel launched five smartphones and two tablets at prices as low as € 110 which is approximately Rs 8770. The highest being priced at € 229.99 (approx. Rs 18337). Just like any other year, MWC is being held in Barcelona, Spain and mobile companies from all over the world have gathered to showcase and launch their new innovations.

Here are the smartphones released by Alcatel:

Alcatel 1: It is the first device in the new ‘1’ Series. Launched in multiple variants, the company has named the smartphone as 1X. It runs on Android Go. However, one of its models also runs on Android Oreo. Some variants have dual SIM slots while others have one. And for some reason, select versions of the smartphone does not sport a fingerprint sensor and have to rely on Alcatel’s ‘Face Key’ identification feature. Pricing of the single SIM versions is € 100 (approx Rs 7973) and for dual SIM is priced at € 110 which is approximately Rs 8770.

Alcatel 3, 3X and 3V: All three are similar-looking smartphones and feature similar specification. However, they are different in size. The Alcatel 3 sport a 5.5-inch and 1440 x 720 display, while 3X has a 5.7-inch and 1440 x 720 display. The 3V has the biggest display of the lot sporting a 6-inch 2K display. The three smartphones are powered by quad-core MediaTek processors and have the facial recognition feature. What is interesting to note here is that the 3X and 3V have a dual rear camera feature that 3 does not. For some weird reason, 3 and 3V run on Android Oreo while 3X runs on Nougat. The price tags for 3, 3X and 3V are € 150 (approx Rs 11959), € 180 (approx Rs 14351) and € 190 (approx Rs 15149). The phones are to be released next month.

Alcatel 5: This is the new smartphone in the Alcatel 5 Series line and it is the most expensive phone the company has announced at Mobile World Congress 2018. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch and 1440 x 720 display, a USB-C port, an octa-core MediaTek processor, a face recognition feature and runs on Android Nougat. However, the smartphone did not follow the trend of dual camera setup and has installed a single camera. It is priced at € 229.99 which is approximately Rs 18337.