MS Paint to die in Microsoft Windows 10 Update; brushed off after 32 legendary years

Microsoft’s highly popular software- MS Paint is about to vanish from future versions of the desktop software. The graphics editing software came pre-loaded within Windows for decades, but now be ready to say goodbye to Paint. Microsoft has listed the software as deprecated, before the release of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Edition. By ‘deprecation’, Microsoft means that there will be no more resources aimed to develop or maintain the program. This basically means signing a death sentence for the software. Launched in 1985, MS Paint has been a part of our lives for 32 years now. Paint is essentially as old as Windows itself since it came out with Windows 1.0. But now is the end of the road.

Meanwhile, it is not that the decision by Microsoft is surprising. In 2016, Microsoft had released a newer version of paint called Paint 3D. The new software has the feel of a modern Windows 10 application, as it enables the users to make visually-rich 3D designs. This means Microsoft does not have any need to continue running two versions of the same thing on its operating system. In fact, Microsoft has repeatedly targetted the creative audience recently and said that Windows 10 is a platform for creativity. So, it makes total sense for the company to concentrate on Paint 3D instead of a decades old platform. Having said that, it does not matter how sensible this move is, a lot of people will feel a little sad when MS Paint disappears from their PCs.

From teaching motor skills to youngsters to providing an easy to handle platform for PCs and users, MS Paint was a legend of its generation. While Paint 3D and other such softwares may come and go, but nothing can beat the simplicity of the first editor. While Paint 3D is a good software, it is a lot more complicated and kids may not be able to use like the previous generation used MS Paint.

Meanwhile, people have expressed disappointment at the news on social media, with many tweeting “RIP” messages. Microsoft says that features on its new list will be either removed from Windows 10 or “not in active development and might be removed in future releases”. Other features facing the axe include the Outlook Express email client, which is replaced with the built-in Mail app, and the Reader app, which will be integrated into Microsoft Edge.