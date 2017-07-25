MS Paint is not dying! Microsoft drops plan after overwhelming response on internet

Microsoft now says that MS Paint is not going anywhere. (Source: Microsoft)

The news of Microsoft Paint being killed off came only hours before and it sent the whole crowd on the internet into a frenzy. People went absolutely insane in their social media posts. While some of them talked about nostalgia related to the software, others wished MS Paint would never go. Well, good news. Microsoft has decided that it will not kill off the 32-year-old graphics editing software anymore. Following an overwhelming response for MS Paint, Microsoft now says that MS Paint is not going anywhere. The company in its blog has written, “If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app.” Interestingly, the Paint app will no longer come along with the OS but will be available on the Windows Store, and it will be free. This app is known as Paint 3D.

The company noted in the blog, “MS Paint fans rejoice: The original art app isn’t going anywhere – except to the Windows Store for free!” Meanwhile, users will now get to use ‘Paint 3D’, a new app for creativity, also available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update. This app will keep getting new feature updates. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation is present in Paint 3D. This basically means, MS Paint on Windows store will now be available under the name ‘Paint 3D’. This new application has 2D as well as 3D image creating tools but in terms of design and appearance, it is quite different from the iconic MS Paint.

Paint 3D will be available for free and will come with the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has said. The new app brings with it, new 3D capabilities, and several features derived from the old MS Paint like 2D drawing, photo editing, line tools, etc. Microsoft said, “So, thanks for all the MS Paint love, keep the feedback coming via the Paint 3D app, and keep creating.”

Launched in 1985, MS Paint has been a part of our lives for 32 years now. Paint is essentially as old as Windows itself since it came out with Windows 1.0. But this it not the end of the road, it is just a new app now. Microsoft had released Paint 3D in 2016 itself. The new software has the feel of a modern Windows 10 application, as it enables the users to make visually-rich 3D designs. Microsoft has reiterated that its target is the creative audience recently and said that Windows 10 is a platform for creativity. So, it makes total sense for the company to concentrate on Paint 3D instead of a decades old platform.

Earlier, the company had listed MS Paint as ‘deprecated’, before the release of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Edition. By ‘deprecation’, Microsoft meant that there will be no more resources aimed to develop or maintain the program.