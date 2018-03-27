MS opens platform in Hyderabad to promote innovation among employees

Microsoft Corporation has announced the formal opening of Microsoft Garage in Hyderabad. (Reuters)

Microsoft Corporation has announced the formal opening of Microsoft Garage in Hyderabad. The Garage is a platform for the company’s employees that supports experimentation and encourages problem-solving in new and innovative ways. The Garage facility at the Microsoft India Development Center in Hyderabad will focus on future technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT among others, and has started engaging with the local community. Besides, the company will soon be opening another Garage in Bengaluru.

“The Microsoft Garage serves as a hub to engage our workforce, with facilities and programmes optimised for hacking, ideation, and collaboration. Microsoft Garage’s engagement with the innovation ecosystems in our GDC locations, helps create the right kind of partnerships to accelerate experimentation and innovation in the local context,” Jeff Ramos, partner director, Microsoft Garage, said. In all, about 27 products and services have been rolled out from the Garage team. The company helps in providing resources and collaborative support besides helping to get patents for the innovations.

According to Jeff Ramos, the Hyderabad Garage centre is the second biggest after Redmond. It has three dedicated lab sections — a hub for hackathons and workshops, a makerspace and an advanced makerspace with electronic workbench, 3D printers, laser cutter, PCB milling machine for creating prototypes; a reality room dedicated to working in the space of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) applications and dedicated space and equipment for doing work on deep learning, Reena Dayal Yadav, director, Microsoft Garage, India, said.