Mozilla Firefox unleashes new browser, biggest update since 2004; here is what’s new

The new Firefox version 57 was rolled out today after six years of research and development. (Reuters)

Mozilla has released a new version of its browser which is a brand new re-engineered version of Firefox. Named as Firefox Quantum, the company has claimed that the browser is faster – reportedly twice the speed of the older version of Firefox. The new Firefox version 57 was rolled out today after six years of research and development. According to Mozilla CMO Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, the latest update is the biggest overhaul of Firefox since 2004 which took a year and a half of engineering work, as per Business Insider. Firefox Quantum, the company said, uses 30 per cent less memory than Chrome browser of Google. Users should feel good about using the new browser, said Kaykas-Wolff.

Here is what’s new in the latest update of Mozilla Firefox:-

1. In its biggest update since 2004, the Mozilla browser has got a new user interface and users will find new themes, menu items and tab designs.

2. The company claimed that it is user-friendly and users can surf the net by opening different tabs and rapidly switch between all of them.

3. Firefox will now more effectively prioritize the tab the user is currently using ahead of tabs running in the background.

4. The latest Firefox update packs hundreds of performance improvements in the Quantum browser.

5. Mozilla said using a browser developed by a non-profit boosts the free internet concept.