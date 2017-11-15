Mozilla Firefox Quantum launched; boasts double browsing speed; does it work? Find out here

According to Mozilla CMO Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, the latest update is the biggest overhaul of Firefox since 2004 which took a year and a half of engineering work.

The web browser Mozilla on Wednesday has released a new version which re-engineered version of Firefox, named as Firefox Quantum. The company has claimed that the browser is faster – reportedly twice the speed of the older version of Firefox. The new Firefox version 57 was rolled out after six years of research and development. According to Mozilla CMO Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, the latest update is the biggest overhaul of Firefox since 2004 which took a year and a half of engineering work. Firefox Quantum, the company said, uses 30 percent less memory than Google Chrome. Users should feel good about using the new browser, said Kaykas-Wolff.

Is it any good? Check out the reactions and decide for yourself:

A user with Twitter handle Madhava Ernos tweeted “And we’re live. The new Firefox is out — it’s blazing fast and represents our best take on what you need to have an awesome experience of the web. Give it a try”

And we’re live. The new Firefox is out — it’s blazing fast and represents our best take on what you need to have an awesome experience of the web. Give it a try. http://t.co/98Kd33kqte#FirefoxQuantum pic.twitter.com/S0jqvbb4s7

— Madhava Enros (@madhava) November 14, 2017

A Twitter user wrote “I’ve just downloaded the latest #FirefoxQuantum build & all I have to say is WOW! It’s FAST!”

According to a review by website PC Gamer, Google’s Chrome browser is known for using a large amount of RAM, especially once you start to accumulate tabs. Firefox claims that Quantum will be able to handle an equal amount of data while using 30 percent less memory than Chrome.

According to website Android Police, the main attraction of the browser is the new Photon UI. The old gray and orange design are gone, replaced by a more minimalist white design with blue highlights. Mozilla did a good job with the design.

However, in a surprising move, Alphabet Inc’s Google reclaimed on Tuesday its spot as the default search engine on Mozilla Corp’s Firefox Internet browser in the United States and other regions as the browser maker stunned Verizon Communication Inc’s Yahoo by cancelling their deal.

“We are surprised that Mozilla has decided to take another path, and we are in discussions with them regarding the terms of our agreement,” said Charles Stewart, a spokesman for Verizon’s Oath unit, which oversees Yahoo.

For a decade until 2014, Google had been Firefox’s worldwide search provider. Google then remained the default in Europe while regional rivals such as Yahoo, Russia’s Yandex and China’s Baidu Inc replaced it elsewhere.