Move over Xiaomi, this Indian e-commerce company sold its smartphone with ‘advantage’; here’s how

Last year in November, Flipkart, one of the country’s leading e-commerce companies, announced the launch of its first smartphone, manufactured in India for Indian customers. The idea behind Flipkart’s first smartphone was to offer Indians what they have mostly demanded so far on the company’s e-commerce website in the form of reviews and ratings. Called the Billion Capture+, Flipkart’s smartphone is manufactured by Smartron and sold under the ‘Billion’ brand. However, Flipkart is nothing like other smartphone brands as it had something that they didn’t.

Flipkart, as an e-commerce website that sells hundreds of thousands of phones in India, had an exclusive insight of what a smartphone buyers looks for in the device. While smartphones have increasingly become the biggest revenue generating consumer technology product for the e-commerce websites, they have also helped these websites to maintain an analytical data of what customers like or dislike. Flipkart zeroed-in all the data it had collected to lay the foundation of its first smartphone in India under its Billion brand.

The biggest USP of Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ smartphone is the unlimited storage that is offered to the buyers. This tells that Flipkart came to a conclusion that customers have valued storage more than any other feature. However, this doesn’t mean that other necessary features such as processor, cameras, and display were left out by Flipkart. Billion Capture+ comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display shielded by a 2.5D Dragontrail glass. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has two storage variants – 32GB and 64GB – which is further expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. The handset is backed by a 3500mAh battery. Smartron has also packed its tronX AI capabilities into the smartphone.

The aforementioned features make the Billion Capture+ take on the popular smartphones in the same price point such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5, and Samsung J7 Nxt among others. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model of Billion Capture+ costs Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999 in India. Flipkart chose the right price segment to sell its Billion Capture+ smartphone in India with its mid-range specifications. The smartphone is currently out of stock, however, it has over 1,400 ratings posted on Flipkart where it is exclusively sold.

What lies next to Flipkart could be the company’s foray into the offline market where most of the mobile companies that began their India business with the flash sale and online sale model have already tapped into. Raking in good sales for the phone isn’t the only thing a company should boast of, especially when it is taking baby steps in a market. The after-sales service is equally important, both to the seller and the buyer, as it builds the trust factor between the two. Flipkart in September last year acquired F1 Solutions, an IT repair services company, which it has now employed to look after the after-sales for Billion Capture+ pan India.

While Flipkart is miles far from reaching a position that is currently enjoyed by mobile phone makers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei, the e-commerce website would need to revamp its offerings in the smartphone category for the Indian customers. Its rival Amazon already has a stronghold in the form of its own smartphone brand 10.or (pronounced Tenor) that it currently sells in India in the budget and lower mid-range price segments.