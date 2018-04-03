Move over Netflix, Doordarshan offers you live TV without Internet for free!

Doordarshan is providing a data-free technology to offer online content to smartphone users.

Doordarshan is providing a data-free technology to offer online content to smartphone users. This Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DTT) technology which is developed specifically keeping in mind the rural smartphone users, enable people to watch free live TV without any data connection! Yes, you read it right, DD is offering you free live TV which can be streamed without the Internet.

With the online video streaming market on the rise in India, the space is being dominated by private players such as Netflix, Airtel, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar. DD made its the entry in the global online video streaming in the year 2016. DD had launched a mobile application named ‘TV-On-Go Doordarshan India’ in 2016. The last update the app got was on August 24, 2017.

TV-On-Go is a dedicated app on Google Play Store and claims to have 100,000 downloads. This app is offered by DIGI-DARSHAN INDIA, and occupies 16MB space in the memory when downloaded. DTT is seen as OTT (over-the-top)-alternative for rural India. More details are as follows:

How TV-On-Go works?

• The application works via Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DTT) technology.

• The consumers receive TV channels through radio waves on smartphones or tablets.

• The platform will allow smartphone users to avail the service without internet and free of cost.

• TV-On-GO is currently available for Android smartphones with OTG/USB Host support.

• People can watch Live TV while on the move, in the park, in your office.

• This application is best suitable for outdoor use.

How to use TV-On-Go app on your smartphone?

• The user needs to first download the application from the play store.

• Go to play store > Search for ‘TV-On-Go Doordarshan India’ > Click on install.

• The user also needs to purchase DVB-T2 Digital TV USB Dongle Stick.

• This dongle is a one-time investment, which is a necessity for the app to receive signals for live TV channels.



• Point to remember: The dongle is not supported on a smartphone with USB Type-C port.

• Plug in the dongle with the phone and enjoy live TV for free!