Motorola smartphones get huge discount & exchange offers on Amazon: Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus & Moto G4 Play available

The biggest discount is for the Moto G4 is Rs 2,000 and the smartphone will now be available on Amazon for Rs 10,499. Meanwhile, the Moto G4 Plus will get a Rs 1000 discount for the 32GB variant and has been priced at Rs 13,999 and the Moto G4 Play will get Rs 500 off and is priced at Rs 8,499.

What a time it is to buy mid-range smartphones, as after Flipkart’s big discounts on Big Shopping days, now global retail giant Amazon has decided to offer some discounts and exchange offers on Motorola smartphones in India. The discount offers extend up to Rs 2,000 are present in the Moto G4, Moto G4 Play and the Moto G4 Plus. The biggest discount is for the Moto G4 is Rs 2,000 and the smartphone will now be available on Amazon for Rs 10,499. Meanwhile, the Moto G4 Plus will get a Rs 1000 discount for the 32GB variant and has been priced at Rs 13,999 and the Moto G4 Play will get Rs 500 off and is priced at Rs 8,499. According to IE, the exchange offer is available only at certain locations.

There is an additional discount of 10 percent for Credit and Debit card holders of Standard Chartered bank and for HDFC card holders, they get a cashback of 5 percent. The offer by Amazon is available for one month, from December 20 to January 20, 2017, inclusive of both the days. There is also an additional offer where users can buy the latest Moto Z and Moto Z Play with Moto Mods without cost EMI or through an exchange. The Motorola smartphones are exclusive to Amazon India and all of them support 4G connectivity as well as Reliance Jio.

The G4 Play has a 5-inch full HD display and a Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU and 2GB RAM. It has an internal memory of 16 Gb expandable up to 16 GB. The smartphone has a 8 MP camera at the back and 5 MP on the front. This device has a battery of 2,800 mAh power. Meanwhile, the G4 and G4 Plus models were announced in India in May this year. Moto G4 has a 5.5 inch full HD display and camera of 13MP with phase detection autofocus at the back and a selfie shooter of 5 MP. It is powered by Snapdragon 617 1.5 GHz octa-core processor and 2GB RAM and internal memory of 16 GB. Along with a 3,000 mAh battery, it also has the latest Turbocharging feature. G4 Plus variant comes with 2GB RAM and internal memory of 16 GB and another model of 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory. G4 Plus’ battery and processor are the same as that of the G4 model.