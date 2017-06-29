Motorola Moto Z2 smartphone will come with latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM: GFXBench

Motorola had recently rolled out the Moto Z2 Play which comes with four Moto Mods. We will have to wait for the Moto Z2.

Motorola will soon launch its latest smartphone, the Moto Z2 and now some of its specifications have been leaked on a website. It is not clear when the Moto Z2 will be launched, though it was expected that the company will unveil it on June 27 but, it did not happen. Meanwhile, a benchmarking website, GFX Bench has leaked specifications and features of the Motorola Moto Z2. According to the report, the Moto Z2 will feature a 5.5 inch QHD display along with 2560×1440 screen resolution. Moreover, the phone will run the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. According to the leak, the Moto Z2 will feature the all new powerful Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45 GHz along with Adreno 540 GPU. The smartphone is also said to feature a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

When it comes to the camera, Moto Z2 will come with a 12-megapixel shooter at the rear end, along with features like face detection, autofocus, and flash. The camera at the back can also shoot videos in 4K resolution. Meanwhile, the phone will feature a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. According to various other leaks, the Moto Z2 witll introduce the dual rear camera setup at the rear end, following the footsteps of brands like Apple and OnePlus. However, there is no clarity on this feature yet. Additionally, when it comes to sensors, the smartphone by Motorola is said to come with Barometer, Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor and Pedometer. In terms of connectivity, Moto Z2 will feature support for WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, and NFC too.

Moto Z2 specification spotted. (Source: GFXBench)

This new leak on GFXBench supports the previously leaked specifications of the device on another popular website called Geekbench benchmark. Geekbench had reported that the Moto Z2 will come with the Octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC alongside 4GB RAM. The report also said that the phone will run Android Nougat 7.1.1. The first is the Moto Z series had an all glass panel on the front, but a glossy finish at the rear end. Lenovo-owned Motorola might stick with the same design with Moto Z2 too if the reports are to be believed. Additionally, the Moto Z2 might feature a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headset jack.

You may like to watch the Motorola Moto Z2 Play:



Motorola had recently rolled out the Moto Z2 Play which comes with four Moto Mods. The device can be bought in India at a price of Rs 27,999. Motorola considers its Moto Z series as a premium series smartphone. The phones come with 16 magnetic pins at the rear end for connecting Mods. Meanwhile, the Moto Z, which contains the Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for sale in India for Rs 39,999. For now, we can only sit and wait for the company to launch the latest Moto Z smartphone.