Motorola Moto X4 with whopping 2 TB memory launched; from price to specifications to sale date and timings, all details here

Motorola India on Monday launched its latest smartphone Moto X4. (Photo from Twitter)

Motorola India on Monday launched its latest smartphone Moto X4. Believe it or not but Moto X4 has expandable memory of 2TB. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-core processor. It carries 4GB RAM. The phone is powered by 3000 mAh all day battery and features Turbo Power charging. As far as memory is concerned, up to 64GB of storage which is expandable to up to 2TB. The Moto X4 goes on sale at 11:59 pm tonight (Monday night). The phone’s price starts from Rs. 20,999 and it will exclusively available on Flipkart. It has 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras with wide angle lens.

KEY DETAILS of phone, its specifications, sale date and timings:-

Price

3GB+32GB variant: Rs 20,999

4GB+64GB variant: Rs 22,999

Specifications

-Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-core processor

-RAM: 3GB/4GB RAM

-Battery: 3000 mAh all day battery and features Turbo Power charging

-Memory: 64GB of storage which is expandable to up to 2TB.

-Camera: 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras with wide angle lens.

SALE

1st sale: 11.59 PM Monday night on Flipkart and Motohub

According to Motorola, “The addition of Moto key on the new MotoX4 lets you securely sign into websites using just your fingerprint, so you don’t have to worry about remembering user IDs, or passwords.”

“We are also excited about the audio innovation on the #MotoX4! You can connect up to 4 different Bluetooth audio devices for synchronised output & can even share music over bluetooth wireless headsets while running! How cool is that?! #MotoX4Launch,” Motorola tweeted.

“The camera’s suite on the #MotoX4 brings in smart camera experiences like landmark and object recognition and a barcode scanner too! #MotoX4Launch,” Motorola added in a tweet.