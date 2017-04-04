Motorola Moto G5 launched in India at Rs 11,999; to go on sale tonight

Motorola will use the Moto G5 to take on the popular smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, Moto G5 in India today. The Lenovo-owned company Following the launch of the Moto G5 Plus smartphone by Motorola, the company has brought the Moto G5 phone in the country. Both the smartphones were launched at the Mobile World Congress 2017, held in Barcelona. Motorola rolled out the Moto G5 smartphone in India today at an event here. The company at the event said that the Moto G5 will be sold from April 5 at 12 midnight onwards, and will be available exclusively on e-commerce portal Amazon.com.

Earlier, the Moto G5 Plus smartphone was sold in a Flipkart exclusive sale on March 15. Flipkart had announced a BuyBack Guarantee scheme with the Moto G5 Plus smartphone under which the e-commerce platform promised to buy the phone back at an ‘assured price’ when the consumers want to buy another device on the website. Also, the earlier versions in the G series, the Moto G4 series, including the G4, G4 Plus and Moto G4 Play were exclusive to Amazon.

Watch the smartphone event here:

Motorola has introduced the metal unibody design in the Moto G5 for the first time in the G series. Moto G5 features a 5-inch display with Full HD resolution (1080×1920 pixels) and 440ppi pixel density. It runs Android Nougat with Motorola’s software integrations over the top. This includes the Moto Display and Moto Actions. The phone has a Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB/3GB RAM options based on the region, and 16GB/32GB of internal memory.We will have to wait and watch to know which model is unveiled in India. The Moto G5 has microSD card support as well and can be extended up to 128GB. Moto G5 features a 13MP rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.1µm pixels, an aperture of f/2.0 and a LED flash. The front camera is 5 megapixels. It is backed by a 2,800 mAh battery. Moto G5 Plus has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button.

Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India, had said, “Reiterating our long-term commitment to Motorola, we are pleased to offer our customers exclusive access to Moto G5. With this smartphone, we offer a great device with impressive specs and introduce special offers for Amazon Prime members.”

The Moto G5 during its launch was priced at EUR 199, which is around Rs 14,000 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, but since the Moto G5 Plus was recently launched for Rs 14,999, the price of this phone could be much lower than that, also because of growing competition in that sector.

Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director- Motorola Mobility Pvt. Ltd India in a press statement, had said, “The Moto G5 is a perfect blend of performance and entertainment so customers don’t have to compromise on either. We are glad to partner with Amazon.in to launch this and look forward to helping our customers, have all they need in a smartphone.”