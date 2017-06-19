Motorola targets Indian budget smartphone buyers; launches Moto C Plus with 4,000 mAh battery & Android Nougat at Rs 6,999

Moto C Plus which was launched earlier in May will go on sale in India from June 20 on Flipkart.com. The smartphone is strictly meant to lure in the budget crowd in India.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the Moto C Plus smartphone in India at a price of Rs 6,999. The phone comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery and runs the latest Android Nougat, even though it is in the budget smartphone category. The phone, which was launched earlier in May, will go on sale in India from June 20 on Flipkart.com. The Moto C Plus is strictly meant to lure in the budget crowd in India. The Moto C Plus follows the Moto C smartphone in the company’s new C series. The Moto C is available with a price tag of Rs 5,999. The company has also introduced some offers for the launch. The Moto C Plus buyers will get extra 20 percent off on Flipkart Fashion from June 24 to June 26. Additionally, the Motorola Pulse Max wired headphones will be available at a price of Rs 749 along with the Moto C Plus as part of the launch. If you are a Reliance Jio Prime member and buy the Motorola Moto C Plus, you can also avail 30 GB of extra data on the 4G network.

Moto C Plus joins the long list of new budget Android smartphones in the market. The advantage for Motorola is that its phones are running the latest Android Nougat compared to the competition like Xiaomi, etc, which are still on Marshmallow. Motorola is clearly eying a larger role in Indian affordable smartphone market. In an interview with FE, Motorola Mobility India managing director Sudhin Mathur said, “India is a big and important market within the whole Lenovo. We are amongst the top three countries, in the whole mobile business industry. We are extremely important and strategic while we are strong in the e-commerce space.” He added, “…to have a double-digit share in a colossal market takes a lot of courage and differentiated strategy which is deep-rooted in consumer insights.”

Talking about the budget smartphone segment, Mathur also told PTI, that the $100-150 segment is the second biggest in the Indian smartphone market. He claimed that more than 35 million units have been sold in the category in the last four quarters and is growing at 25 per cent year-on-year. He said, “We see a lot of potentials and therefore, we are expanding our presence in this segment. Besides, 85 per cent of smartphones sold online in India are in this price category”

Specifications: The Moto C Plus features a 5-inch display same as Moto C but comes with an HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution instead of FWVGA. The phone sports a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU coupled with 1GB or 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD slot (up to 32GB). The rear camera on Moto C Plus is an 8MP shooter (f/2.2 aperture), while the front camera is a 2MP camera (f/2.8 aperture). The four colour options for this phone are expected to be the same as Moto C, Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, and Starry Black. The Moto C Plus gets a much bigger 4,000mAh removable battery than the 2350mAh battery seen on Moto C. It will also ship with 10W rapid charger for quick charging of the battery.