Motorola launches Moto Mods in India, sale from Dec 17; rent out option at just Rs 399 per week

Motorola is launching its flagship product, Moto Mods, that was promoted by the brand a while back alongside the Moto Z2 Play. The three new Moto Mods are – JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod, TurboPower Pack battery Mod and GamePad Mod. The three Mods in question are expected to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from December 17 onwards. According to Indian Express, the brand has also thought of renting out the Mods at Rs 399 per week from RentMojo, with whom Motorola has entered into a partnership and the service will be available across top 8 metro cities in India. The Moto Mods can be seen as an extension and are cases of the MotoZ family. Moto Z series phones are a new kind of flagship modular smartphones launched by Motorola in India a while back that can be expanded with the Moto Mods which can snap like a case with a magnetic click onto the back of the phone.

JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod is an upgrade of the SoundBoost 1 introduced with the moto Z series last year which turns the phone into a miniature boombox. JBL SoundBoost 2 also has interesting features like water resistant and can run up to 10 hours due to a built-in battery. The miniature boombox will be priced at Rs 6,999 and will be available in three colour variants – black, blue and red. The JBL SoundBoost 2 also comes with an integrated kickstand for immersive video watching.

The GamePad Mod lets the user play like controlling a console and also comes equipped with four action buttons, dual joysticks and D-pad. The GamePad also offers conveniences like integrated battery and a direct lag-free connection. The GamePad runs on 1,035 mAH battery giving up to eight hours of battery life and is priced as Rs 6,999.

The Moto TurboPower Pack battery retains battery life for an extra day and also comes equipped with fast charging support – Motorola promises 50 per cent charge within 20 minutes. Motorola has set the retail price of the TurboPower Pack at Rs 5,999. The Mod has four LED lights to indicate the percentage of charge left in the Pack and is a good option to replace heavy power banks.