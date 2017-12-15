Motorola, Bengaluru based RentoMojo ink deal; Now, you can rent Moto Mods for Moto Z at Rs 399

Motorola announces partnership with RentoMojo

American smartphone maker Motorola, on Friday, announced that the multinational telecommunications company has partnered with Bengaluru-based RentoMojo to offer customers the facility to rent out Moto Mods for Rs 399 a week. Moto Mods are sets of accessories for Motorola’s flagship Moto Z handset, which enjoys the premium category in the Indian smartphone market. The company has also unveiled three new Moto Mods — JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod, Moto TurboPower Pack battery Mod and the GamePad Mod — that will go on sale at Flipkart and across all Motorola exclusive stores from December 17. The service will be available across top 8 metros and will allow the consumers to experience the new Moto Mods. The Moto GamePad Mod and JBL SoundBoost 2 are priced at Rs. 6,999 each while the Moto TurboPower Pack Mod comes at Rs. 5,999.

“This is an India-first initiative. We want people to experience the magic of mods before (they) go ahead and buy it. “So, whether it is extra battery life or great sound that they are looking for, we will have a mod for that,” Motorola Mobility India Managing Director Sudhin Mathur said, in an official statement. The company described its partnership with RentoMojo as “an innovative tactic aimed at better catering to its (potential) customers.” He also cleared that the firm isn’t holding a pre-order period of any sort but shortages also aren’t likely, so interested consumers should have no issues getting their hands on any one of the newly announced smartphone accessories starting this weekend.

The other mods launched previously include Moto Insta-Share Projector, Hasselblad True Zoom, and JBL SoundBoost.

Tempted by the opportunities in the second largest smartphone market of the world, Motorola has been increasing its focus on India in the recent years.