Moto Z2 Force Edition with shatterproof display, dual rear cameras launched: price, specs and features

Moto Z2 Force Edition has a shatterproof display screen which does not break when dropped. (Source: Motorola)

Motorola has launched a new flagship smartphone Moto Z2 Force Edition. The Lenovo owned company is planning to start selling in the US from August 10. The smartphone comes with a shatterproof display which does not crack or get damaged easily, Motorola claimed. The Moto Z2 Force Edition was unveiled at the launch event held in New York. It is also the first phone from Motorola to be available through all major US carriers. Priced at $720 (around Rs 46,430), Moto Z2 Force Edition will come in three colour options: Super Black, Fine Gold, and Lunar Grey, though the latter colour option will be exclusive to T-Mobile.

The Moto Z2 Force Edition is a tough smartphone as it is made from 7000 series aluminium. This makes the phone 80 per cent stronger than the variant from earlier-generation of the device. When it comes to specifications, the Moto Z2 force edition is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.35 GHz, and an Adreno 540 GPU. The phone also features a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display which does not crack or shatter when you drop it. On the rear end, the smartphone sports two 12-megapixel camera sensors with enhanced depth of field. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash.

The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and is fueled by a 2730mAh battery. The phone is dust and water resistant too, and the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the home button. Moto Z2 Force Edition will be sold in two variants: 4GB or 6GB RAM depending upon region, while internal memory will be either 64GB or 128GB. The phone also supports a microSD card slot for memory expansion and TurboPower charging. Unfortunately, there’s no headphone jack, a page taken from Apple’s book and the earlier Moto Z smartphone. Moto Z2 Force Edition measures 5.99mm in terms of thickness, so this is an ultra-slim device.

Motorola is promising a top-end smartphone in the form of the Moto Z2 Force Edition. Plus, the phone can be enhanced further with Moto Mods. Motorola says it will be selling a new $299 around Rs 19,263) 360 Camera Mod starting next month. The new Mod snaps on magnetically to the phone, featuring two 13-megapixel cameras on the front and rear. It looks exactly like a periscope. It shoots 360-degree 4K video at 24 fps, though, at $299, the mod is fairly expensive. This nifty camera accessory will offer the ability to live stream to social media channels, according to Motorola.

The premium smartphone Moto Z2 Force Edition comes after the Moto Z2 Play, which was already available in India. The date of launch of Moto Z2 Force Edition for the Indian market has not been announced as of now.