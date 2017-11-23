Moto X4 priced at Rs 22999 has great features, solid design

This device was a massive seller and I personally believe that, except for the Apple iPhone, no mobile device has generated more buzz than the Motorola Razr.

Old timers will recall the Motorola Razr, the hugely popular flip phone back in the mid 2000s. This device was a massive seller and I personally believe that, except for the Apple iPhone, no mobile device has generated more buzz than the Motorola Razr. People still ponder whether this iconic flip-phone will stage a comeback. Motorola Mobility was acquired by China’s Lenovo Group in 2015. However, there’s a reason why people still love Motorola devices—they are attractive to look at, have a great design and a good mix of hardware and software, and deliver splendid performance. The newly-launched Moto x4 has all the ingredients to become a best-seller too. We got the Sterling Blue—it is also available in Super Black colour variant—trial unit for evaluation. Crafted to perfection, the new device brings style into sharper focus.

It features a metal body with glass all around, which makes the Moto x4 an impressive-looking smartphone that is beautiful as well as strong. Moreover, its elegant 3D rear contoured design, with Corning Gorilla Glass, not to mention an anodised aluminum frame—the entire mix makes the device as good looking as it is protective. Not to forget, it’s also water- and dust-resistant, thanks to its IP68 rating. So don’t worry about accidental spills, splashes or puddles ruining its performance. Probing the innards, this Motorola device is powered by a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and 650 MHz Adreno 508 GPU. There’s 4 GB of RAM too; take my word, this phone can handle multiple tasks that you throw at it.

On the camera front, the device features a much smarter camera than other offerings in the market place that can do more than just capture photos —its dual 12 MP + 8 MP rear camera lets you capture picture-perfect shots. The new Landmark Detection feature lets the camera serve as your eye to the world—just point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if you want to learn more about what you are seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the information to your contacts. Or if you are looking to spice up your selfies, try out the Face Filters feature, which lets you add a layer of animations to your photos or videos.

You can add a blurred background to take professional looking portraits and be among the first to experiment with new beta features that let you use selective black and white or spot colour or even change the background. The phone’s Dual Autofocus Pixel technology also means a faster focus in low light so you get professional quality pictures, and the wide angle lens lets you capture even more. Selfies take on new meaning with Moto x4, which has a 16 MP front camera with an adaptive low light mode for the selfie you meant to take, while the new Panoramic Selfie feature provides a broader background so no one is cut out of the photo from your next family outing. Truly, the new dual rear cameras as well as the front snapper have some cool features we haven’t seen before. Camera quality, in my time using it, seemed good.

The bottom line: Moto x4 is a really good phone with sharp design and very good specs. It has the camera skills of elite phones. Its processor, camera and display are top-notch and a significant step-up in the mid-range segment. Everyday essentials, such as making a call, playing a game or listening to music etc are a breeze. It’s time for other handset vendors to catch-up.