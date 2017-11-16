Moto X4 priced at Rs 20,999 stands out for its metal and glass design

After a strong online presence, Motorola is strengthening its offline retail store network.

After showing its dominance in the online segment, handset maker Motorola Mobility is aggressively focusing on expanding its retail presence in the super-hot Indian smartphone market. “We are looking at expanding our offline retail presence through exclusive retail stores, called Moto Hubs. At present, we have 14 Moto Hubs and by the year-end, we will have 50 Moto Hubs in the country,” Motorola Moblity India managing director Sudhin Mathur told FE. Motorola Mobility was acquired by China’s Lenovo Group in 2015. “India is an extremely important and strategic market for us. While we are strong in the e-commerce space, the next phase of our growth will come from the offline space,” he said. “Motorola has completed 44 years of existence in the mobility space, we have been present for four years in India. It has been a great year for us in India, we registered strong growth in the smartphone market. As per IDC Q3, 2017 figures, we are No. 3 brand in India with 9% market share. We have registered 20% YoY growth, 40% QoQ and have launched 14 products till date. All our phones have more more than a million unit sales.

While we are growing rapidly in the offline space, we also want to bring in premium devices and bring great customer experience,” he said. Early this week, Motorola launched its latest moto x4 mid-range smartphone, available in Sterling Blue and Super Black colour variants. The price starts at Rs 20,999 for the 3 + 32 GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 4 + 64 GB variant. Moto X4 stands out for its metal and glass design, featuring a 3D contoured back panel for a comfortable grip. Motorola has used reflective film under the glass, which makes the moto x4 look unique from every angle.

It sports diamond-cut edges along with Corning Gorilla Glass coating on front and back for protection against scratches. Further, the moto x4 features a dual rear camera with an advanced an intelligent camera software, an IP68 water and dust resistant design and a first of its kind audio innovation. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, giving powerful performance to watch videos and play games. There’s a 3000 mAh battery inside that will power you through your day, while its TurboPower charger gives you six hours of power in just 15 minutes.

Estimated street price: Rs 20,999 (32 GB), Rs 22,999 (64 GB)