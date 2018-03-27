Moto G6 series likely to launch in April as Sergio Buniac appointed as new Motorola President

Considering the previous rumours, the Moto G6 is likely to be launched next month, in addition to the its variants. (Source: Reuters)

Lenovo brand Moto on Tuesday announced that Sergio Buniac will replace Aymar de Lencquesaing as the new Chairman and President of Motorola. Alongside, the company revealed that the first products for this year will be unveiled next month – April. Considering the previous rumours, the Moto G6 is likely to be launched next month, in addition to the its variants.

The news comes as the company has been anticipated to be gearing up to launch its next generation of devices. The Moto G6 – successor to Moto G5 family – is expected to be the highlight of the unveiling that the company has confirmed will take place next month. It is also likely that the Moto E5 smartphone line will also be announced. “We’re excited for what 2018 (and beyond!) is going to bring us and look forward to sharing our first products of the year with you next month!”, noted the company in a blog post.

In line with this, Moto G6 passed through the TENAA certification website in China, revealing key specifications of the device. The Moto G6 has leaked in numerous press renders and promotional images earlier, so the design of the smartphone isn’t a mystery anymore. However, it will be interesting if there are any changes to the smartphone announced next month. The Moto G6 will have two more variants – Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus, where the former is a low-specced model while the latter is the top model.

For the specifications, the Moto G6 has been said to come with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ display. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and two storage options – 32GB and 64GB. The smartphone will have a dual camera setup consisting a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a dual-LED flash. There will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone. The Moto G6 is said to be backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.