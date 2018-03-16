Moto G6, Moto E5 fresh leaks hint at imminent launch: Rumoured specifications, features

The Moto G6 – successor to the successful Moto G5 series, and a new budget offering dubbed Moto E5 are in news again. (Source: Reuters)

Lenovo brand Moto might not have been present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to announce its smartphones, but it is reportedly working on more than one device expected to be launched later this year. The Moto G6 – successor to the successful Moto G5 series, and a new budget offering dubbed Moto E5 are in news again as both the smartphones have been spotted on certification websites in Indonesia and Thailand. This hints that the launch of Moto G6, its models, and Moto E5 could launch in Southeast Asia initially.

Earlier this year, Moto G6 lineup including the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play were leaked online along with conspicuous press image renders. Having been silently in works for a while, the Moto G6 range has once again popped up as all three smartphones have run through Indonesian and Thailand’s certification agencies known as TKDN and NBTC, respectively, reports Nashville Chatter.

The smartphones bearing model numbers – XT1925-7 on Moto G6, XT1926-5 on Moto G6 Plus, and XT1922-1 on Moto G6 Play have been listed along with their specification details. Interestingly, the Moto G6 Play was also spotted on Vietnamese certification website NCC, revealing its specifications.

On the other hand, the Moto E5 – the successor to Moto E4 – was spotted on Indonesia’s TKDN certification website with a model number XT1924-3, in addition to its another variant, Moto E5 Play bearing model number XT1944-6 on Thailand’s NBTC certification agency.

The Moto G6 is reported to come with specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. It is said to bear a 5.93-inch full-HD+ display and is backed by a 3250mAh battery inside. The colour options for Moto G6 have been rumoured to come in Gold, White, Blue, Silver, and Cyan. On the other hand, the Moto G6 Play is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage models.

The Moto E5 is likely to come with a 5.5-inch HD display while the Moto E5 Play would sport a 5.2-inch display with HD resolution. Another Moto E5 variant – Moto E5 Plus with a 5.8-inch HD+ display, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage is also rumoured to make debut alongside.