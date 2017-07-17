Moto G5S Plus leaked images show dual-camera smartphone, could launch on July 25; here’re the details

Slash Leaks has revealed images of the new Moto G5S Plus and the photos suggest that it will feature a dual camera setup. (Source: Slash Leaks)

Motorola is reportedly working on a super charged variant of the Moto G5 Plus smartphone, called the Moto G5S. The new device is expected to launch on July 25, and now pictures of the Moto G5S Plus has been leaked. A website called Slash Leaks has revealed images of the new Motorola device and the photos suggest that it will feature a dual camera setup. In one of the pictures, the Moto G5S Plus’s specs can be seen listed on the phone’s Fastboot Flash Mode screen. According to the report, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Additionally, the Moto G5S will come with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The pictures which have leaked also show an EMEA label on the device’s Fastboot Flash mode screen. This label essentially means that the Moto G5S Plus will likely be sold in European, the Middle Eastern, and African markets. If recent rumours are to be believed, Motorola is preparing to announce the Moto G5s Plus on July 25 in New York. At the event, the Lenovo owned company will also launch the Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force.

Meanwhile, another image of the Moto G5S Plus has been doing the rounds, and this one also shows a dual rear camera setup. According to earlier leaks, the phone will come with two 13-megapixel cameras on the rear end, one of them coloured and the other one back and white. A report by Venture Beat’s Evan Blass suggests that the dual rear camera setup will enable users to use bokeh effects in their pictures. Meanwhile, there will be some upgrading in the selfie camera as well, as it is expected that an 8-megapixel shooter will be added in the front end. At the moment, not much is known about the specifications, other than these, of the Moto G5S Plus, besides the fact that it will feature a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and maybe a 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone is likely to run an Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

In India, Motorola had recently launched its latest budget smartphone, the Moto E4 Plus. The smartphone is being sold on e-commerce portal Flipkart and comes with a price tag of Rs 9999. Moto E4 Plus had arrived in India in two colour variants: Iron Gray (32 GB) and Fine Gold (32 GB). The phone features a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory which is expandable upto 128 GB. The phone has a 5.5 inch HD Display and the best feature in the device is the 5000 mAh Li-Ion polymer battery.